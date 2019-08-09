Ed Sheeran releases new video for "Nothing on You"; notches fourth week atop UK albums chart

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran has released a new music video for “Nothing on You,” featuring Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra and British rapper/singer Dave.

The clip features the three riding bikes around London at night. They also take turns singing or rapping their respective verses in an empty warehouse, and in a lot surrounded by shipping containers.

“Nothing on You” is from Ed’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which spent its first two weeks atop the Billboard Top 200 and also includes the hit Justin Bieber duet “I Don’t Care.”

The album is currently leading the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart for a fourth straight week. It sold 32,000 combined units in the U.K. this week.

