Ed Sheeran says he wanted to make the next "Lady Marmalade" with Bruno and Bieber

Ed Sheeran says his new collaborations album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, initially started with an idea to make the next "Lady Marmalade."

In a new YouTube interview with radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, Ed says he wanted to collaborate with some of the biggest male pop stars in the biz, like Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber -- much like 2001’s “Lady Marmalade” united Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya and Lil Kim.

“This project actually started with one idea I had…You remember ‘Lady Marmalade’? This was such a silly idea,” Ed says. “But I had the idea of doing that and I was like, ‘Oh, you could get Bruno, Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?’”

While that didn’t exactly pan out, Ed did make “I Don’t Care” with Bieber, and he reveals he also recorded a separate song with Bruno.

Ed also explains that he doesn’t consider No. 6 Collaborations Project to be his next official album. Instead, he sees it as a one-off project.

"With this record, I kind of want to put it out, and then move on from it,” Ed says. “I don't see it as the next stage of my career, it's just something I made and I want to put out.”

While he’s kept most of the other collaborators under wraps for now, Ed tells Charlamagne he's only worked with artists he listens to.

"The last thing I wanted to do was kind of have the label be like, 'You need to work with this person,’” he says. “My rule for it was if I have it and I play it in my car, I'm working with them.”

No. 6 Collaborations Project, which also features the song “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, comes out July 12.

