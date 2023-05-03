Ed Sheeran Set to Guest Judge On American Idol

With Katy Perry and Lionel Richie set to perform at King Charles III’s coronation in England this weekend, American Idol is enlisting help from one of the U.K.’s biggest stars, Ed Sheeran.

ABC announced on Monday (May 2) that Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be guest judges on American Idol on May 7.

The Idol finalists will collaborate to perform duets of Sheeran’s songs, giving his song catalog a showcase as well.

The “Subtract” singer will also hit the stage to perform. During the Sunday night episode, Perry and Richie will still check in from the UK to provide updates from Windsor Castle.

Which song do you hope Ed Sheeran performs on American Idol?