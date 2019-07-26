Ed Sheeran sets ticket sales record in Finland

Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran is setting records in Finland.

According to Pollstar, the singer has broken U2’s ticket sales record in that country after playing two concerts at Malmi Airport in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

The July 23 and 24 dates sold 108,000 tickets in total, beating the Irish rock band’s 104,000 tickets sold for two shows at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in 2010.

Fullsteam Agency, the promoter of Ed Sheeran's Finland dates, stated that "all 60,000 tickets to the first show sold out in 20 minutes, and another show was added to meet the huge demand. With the attendance of the two concerts combined, the shows break the record of the biggest concert event to date in Finland."

The two shows were also the first large-scale events ever held at Malmi Airport.

