Ed Sheeran supports Taylor Swift's "Lover"; tops UK album chart again

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is supporting his pal Taylor Swift on the release day of her new album, Lover.

He shared a throwback photo of the two on his Instagram Story Friday and wrote, “[Taylor Swift] released Lover the album today, so many great tunes, on my 2nd listen now, go and check it out on all platforms and have a lil dance.”

Ed has some things of his own to celebrate today as well. His album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, has reclaimed the top spot on U.K.’s Official Albums Chart. It marks his fifth non-consecutive week at number one, taking over from last week’s chart-topper, Slipknot’s We Are Not Your Kind.

Ed also released a new video for a remix of one of the tracks off the collaboration album, “Take Me Back to London,” featuring British rappers Stormzy, Jaykae and Aitch.

The clip features Ed and Stormzy driving donuts around the English countryside in a luxury SUV. He later joins Jaykae and Aitch to watch some motorcycles pop wheelies.

