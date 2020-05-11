Ed Sheeran surprises students on Zoom with virtual music lesson

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesA bunch of music students in England got the best quarantine surprise ever -- when Ed Sheeran crashed their Zoom music lesson.

According to U.K.’s The Sun, Ed joined his pal Timothy Spoerer, music director at Ecclesbourne Primary School in South London, to deliver a special virtual lesson to the kids.

He answered their questions and taught them to play some of his hits, including “Perfect,” on guitar.

During the Zoom session, Ed admitted he wasn’t very smart at school, but he knew that playing music made him the happiest. He shared some advice about persevering and following your dreams.

“My dad always said to me, ‘If you want to be a musician work really hard at it,’” he told the kids, according to The Sun.

“I wanted to make music my job but it was a lot of hard work and struggling; essentially the way I got my income and paid my bills was by playing covers at weddings.”

He also told them that he wouldn’t be releasing new music any time soon.

“I need a year off not doing anything,” he said. “Getting back to normal life.”

