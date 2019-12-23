Ed Sheeran talks being fat-shamed and losing 56 pounds

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeAs you start to make those New Year’s fitness resolutions, take some inspiration from Ed Sheeran.

On a new episode of the British podcast Behind the Medal, the singer opens up about how he lost 56 pounds after years of dealing with online trolls who called him "chunky" or "fat."

"I never once had any insecurities really about myself until people pointed them out. Your brain starts thinking about them," Ed says, adding, "I was the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber and all these people that were really in shape and had six packs and I was kind of like, 'Oh, should I be looking like this?'"

He admits in the past, particularly while on the Multiply tour, he wasn’t living the healthiest lifestyle. He ate and drank whatever he wanted and didn’t exercise, at one point hitting 224 pounds. But now, he credits a balance of diet and exercise -- as well as motivation from his wife, Cherry -- for helping him reach his current weight of 168 pounds.

"I started running,” he says. “I've got into cycling as well."

Ed also quit smoking and limits his drinking to Fridays and Saturdays. But he doesn’t restrict himself when he wants to enjoy a meal.

"It's not a given that we're meant to have six-packs,” he says. “It's not a normal thing to be that ripped. Have a beer. Enjoy yourself."

