Ed Sheeran’s 4th Album to Be a Duets Project

Ed Sheeran may be putting out an album this year filled with duets.

Artists such as Justin Bieber, Beyonce and Andre Bocelli are rumored to be on the duets album.

This album will not be part of the Plus, Multiply, Divide series. That is being delayed while he works on the Beatles film project.

The duets project is expected to come out this year, or next.

Who would you like to see Ed do a duet with?