Ed Sheeran's "Divide" tour may become the highest-grossing tour of all time

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboAs he gears up to kick off the final leg of his Divide tour in Europe Friday, Ed Sheeran is fast approaching the record for highest-grossing tour of all time.

According to Billboard, he’s quickly closing the gap with current record-holder U2, and this last batch of dates could put him over the edge.

Ed had the highest grossing tour of April, earning $31.8 million for the eight concerts he played throughout Asia. With this latest total, Ed’s tour becomes the second in the history of Billboard Boxscore to gross over $600 million.

There’s now $109 million separating The Divide Tour and U2’s 360 Tour, which earned $736.4 million between 2009 and 2011. Billboard predicts if Ed maintains a $3.1 million average gross per show on his final 35 European dates, he’ll be on track to surpass the U2 tour.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.