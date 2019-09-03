Ed Sheeran's manager says Ed "won't sit still for long," but warns new album won't come until 2021

Mark Surridge

When Ed Sheeran wrapped up his Divide world tour last month with a string of shows in his hometown of Ipswich, England, he told the crowd he'd see them in 18 months. But according to Ed's manager, you shouldn't believe Ed when he tells you he'll be taking some time off.

In an interview with Music Week, Ed's manager Stuart Camp, says, "The irony is that Ed will go straight back into recording mode relatively soon, he won't sit still for long. He's not the holiday sort."

Camp reveals that Ed's "already started" on his next album, even though it won't be out "until spring or summer 2021 at the earliest."

"He's already recording and he'll do a few days here and there for the next 12 months, then ramp it up a bit closer to the time," says Camp. "But he won't sit around being idle."

Ed's Divide World Tour ended as the biggest tour in history in terms of both tickets sold and money grossed. But in addition to working on new music, Camp says Ed's already working on how he can top himself next time.

"After we broke the record, in the car, he was like, 'How can we beat this attendance record next time?' It was the first thing he asked me!" laughs Camp. "There are talks about what to do next, whether there is a band involved or we do it in the round."

While Camp says the immediate reaction is to say, "We'll have flying dragons and a 50-piece orchestra next time," he's advised Ed, "Let's just calm down for a minute and talk again at the end of the year, once the dust has settled and you're not changing for change's sake."

