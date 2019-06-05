Ed Sheeran's new Heinz "Edchup" is the "Perfect" addition to your burger

Courtesy Kraft Heinz Today is National Ketchup Day, and in honor of the occasion, ketchup's #1 fan, Ed Sheeran, has debuted his new collaboration with Heinz.

You may recall that in April, Ed shouted out to Heinz on Instagram to tell them he had a great idea for a new ad for their ketchup; last month, he announced that a project with the company was "happening." Now, he and the brand have teamed up to create the "Perfect" product: "Edchup."

The condiment looks just like a bottle of regular ketchup, except it has the word "Edchup" on the label -- and the tomato that's usually pictured on the label has glasses and red hair.

You can actually buy your very own bottle of "Edchup" now online, while supplies last, via HeinzEdchup.com; it costs five bucks per bottle.

Fans know how much Ed loves Heinz ketchup: He even has the logo tattooed on his arm. According to Heinz, since 2014, one-third of Instagram posts with the @Heinz handle have either mentioned or tagged Ed.