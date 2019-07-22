Ed Sheeran's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' takes the Billboard 200 top spot

Atlantic

AtlanticEd Sheeran's got himself another #1 album as his No. 6 Collaborations Project debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre albums chart.

Released July 12, the project sold 173,000 equivalent albums units in the week ending July 18, according to Nielsen Music figures reported by Billboard. Of that number, 70,000 were physical album sales. Making those numbers even more impressive is that fact they were achieved without the concert ticket/album or merchandise/album bundles that are becoming increasingly more common.

Ed's debut marks the biggest sales week of the year for a male artist. It's also his third Billboard 200 number-one album, following 2017's Divide and 2014's Multiply. In his native U.K., No. 6 Collaborations Project also bowed as the #1 album, and is the fastest-selling album of the year there to date.

The #1 bow for No. 6 Collaboration Project was driven in part by "Blow," the album's most recent release, featuring Ed with Bruno Mars and Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton. The album also features collabos with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Eminem, H.E.R, PnB Rock, Travis Scott, and Skrillex.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.