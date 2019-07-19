Ed Sheeran's the Collaboration king of the British charts

Mark Surridge

It's official: Ed Sheeran's new album No. 6 Collaborations Project has made him the ruler of the British charts.

The album has become the fastest-selling release of the year so far in Ed's British homeland, debuting at #1 on the chart with sales of 125,000 units. As the Official Charts Company notes, the album has sold more copies than the rest of the top 30 albums combined.

Not only that, but Ed is also #1 on the U.K. singles chart with "Beautiful People," one of the tracks from the album, which features Khalid. The album's first single, the Justin Bieber-assisted "I Don't Care," had already reached #1 on the chart.

Two other songs from the album are in the top five: "Take Me Back to London" and "Cross Me."

Finally, Ed's previous three albums have all jumped back into the British top 40: Divide is #7, Multiply is #18 and Plus is #37.

On Instagram, Ed showed off his trophies that the Official Charts Company gave him to mark the success of the singles and his album, and wrote, "Great great news, thanks for everyone supporting it ! Love you all."

