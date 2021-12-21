Eddie Money’s kids Dez and Jesse release new version of their dad’s tune “Everybody Loves Christmas”

Money Music

Two of Eddie Money‘s musical kids, son Dez and daughter Jesse Money, are celebrating the holiday season and paying tribute to their late dad by releasing a new version of his 1997 yuletide tune “Everybody Loves Christmas.”

The updated track, which has been renamed “Everybody Loves Christmas: A Song for Dad,” was recorded by Dez and Jesse, and also features some vocals by Eddie added from the original version of the tune. Dez produced the song.

According to a post on Money’s Facebook page, Eddie wrote “Everybody Loves Christmas” for Dez, Jesse and their brothers Zach, Joe and Julian when they all were children. The original studio version featured guest vocals by Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes, with whom Eddie famously duetted on his 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”

“Everybody Loves Christmas: A Song for Dad” is available now via digital-music sellers and steaming services. You also can purchase the track at EddieMoney.com. A t-shirt featuring the single’s cover art also is being sold at the website. Proceeds from sales of the shirt and other merch items on the website will benefit the Eddie Money USC Cancer Research Fund.

Money died in September 2019 from complications of esophageal cancer. He was 70.

Throughout December, Eddie’s family has been paying homage to the singer on his Facebook page by posting various archival photos taken of him with his wife, Laurie, and kids during the holidays.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.