Eddie Munson Gets To Jam With Metallica

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is making Eddie Munson’s dreams come true. The actor met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago this weekend, with Netflix sharing a video of the interaction that included a jam session. Metallica co-founder and lead vocalist James Hetfield said the show was a “bonding experience” for him and his kids, and thanked the actor for doing the song “Master of Puppets” justice on the series. The rockers also gifted Quinn a replica of his character Eddie Munson’s guitar, which he gratefully accepted.