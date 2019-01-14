Eddie Murphy Confirmed for ‘Coming to America’ Sequel

Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Akeem in the sequel to Coming to America.

In the sequel, Eddie returns to America to find his long lost son and tell he is the heir to the throne.

No word yet on whether Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley or John Amos will also reprise their roles.

The 1988 movie grossed $288 million.

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio played various characters in Coming to America, which character was your favorite? What other Eddie Murphy movie would you like to see get a sequel?