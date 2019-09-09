Eddie Murphy Explains His Return to the Spotlight

Eddie Murphy is very busy for the next year. In October he has the theatrical release and Netflix release of Dolemite Is My Name. In December he is hosting the big Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live. It will be his first time back in a lead role on SNL in 35 years. Next year he will release Coming to America 2 and go on the road to do stand up comedy. So why did he choose to come back now? I was on the couch for 5-6 years. I’d been making movies and doing this stuff for so long I just needed time to be on the couch. He continued, now I’m off and Dolemite kind of lit a spark because it turned out so well and it got the creative juices flowing. What previous role do you think Eddie Murphy deserved an Oscar for?