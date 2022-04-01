Eddie Murphy Prepping To Play George Clinton

This is pretty cool. Eddie Murphy will play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic.

Right now, Murphy’s team is working out the rights for the biopic with George and after that, a script will be done.

The biopic will touch on Clinton’s early days growing up in North Carolina all the way through his historical musical journey.

This is a passion project for Murphy who inked a three-picture deal with Amazon following the success of Coming 2 America.

