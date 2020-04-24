Eddie Murphy To Headline Feeding America Comedy Festival

Eddie Murphy is making a return to the stage in support of Bryon Allen’s “Feeding America Comedy Festival.”

Other comedians taking part in the special three-hour event include Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Hart, and Marlon Wayans.

Byron Allen told The Hollywood Reporter, “Laughter is often the best medicine, we’re extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and assist in providing meals to families across the country who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Viewers will be encouraged to donate during the event which will air on Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST on May 9th.

Who do you currently think is the “king of comedy?”