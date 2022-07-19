Eddie Murphy To Star in Holiday Film ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Amazon and Imagine

‘Tis the season! Yes, July means we are that much closer to the holidays and holiday films!

Eddie Murphy is starring in a holiday film, Candy Cane Lane.

Reginald Hudlin will direct the film.

Candy Cane Lane is part of a three-part deal Eddie made with Amazon back in 2021.

The film reunites Eddie and Reginald Hudlin who last worked together in 1992 on Boomerang.

Look out for more from Eddie with Beverly Hills Cop 4 and You People. Both movies are going to Netflix.

What is your all-time favorite Eddie Murphy movie?