Eddie Murphy was a guest on SiriusXM’s podcast, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart.

Eddie said had it not been for COVID-19 we would have already seen him back on the stand-up comedy stage.

He said the plan was to release Dolemite, do Saturday Night Live, release Coming 2 America and hit the stage.

He said as soon as it is safe for everyone to be out and together he still plans to hit the stage.

