Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! figure revealed

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

An Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! is set to be released next year.

The late Van Halen icon is the latest rocker to be turned into one of the toy company’s ever-popular big-headed vinyl figures as part of its Pop! Rocks line. The Eddie Funko finds him jumping in the air while jamming on a mini recreation of his signature Frankenstrat guitar.

You can pre-order your own now ahead of its expected January release.

Other artists who’ve gotten the Funko Pop! treatment include Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Pearl Jam, John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Green Day and Ozzy Osbourne.

