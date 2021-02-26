Eddie Van Halen "loved" hearing son Wolfgang's now-#1 single, "Distance"

Ex 1 Records

Wolfgang Van Halen has hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart with “Distance,” his debut single with his solo project, Mammoth WVH.

“Distance” first premiered last November. Wolf released it as a tribute to his father, the iconic Eddie Van Halen, who had died a month earlier at age 65.

“Thank you so much for listening, and thank you to the incredible @MammothWVH team,” Wolf tweeted in response to the chart news. “Wish you were here to see this, Pop.”

Wolf had told ABC Audio that he was able to play “Distance” for Eddie before his passing.

“Oh, he loved it,” Wolf shared. “He was so happy.”

Wolf added that he’s “thankful” for the love “Distance” has received, as well as for the mountain of tributes fans and other artists have sent him in honor of his dad.

“It’s unlike anything I’d ever seen before,” Wolf said. “Normally whenever I go on social media, or have in the past decade or so…I gotta look away every 10 minutes ’cause there’s something going for the jugular, trying to hurt my feelings, but, man, those comments have been few and far between, lately.

“People have been so wonderful and so kind, and I’m so thankful for the outpouring of love,” he added. “It’s pretty incredible.”

“Distance” will appear on the upcoming, self-titled debut Mammoth WVH album, due out June 11.

By Josh Johnson

