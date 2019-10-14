Eddie Van Halen Treating Throat Cancer in Germany

Rumors surrounding the health of guitarist Eddie Van Halen continue, with TMZ saying that Van Halen has been flying back and forth to Germany over the last five years to treat throat cancer.

Van Halen believes he got cancer from a metal guitar pick he has used over two decades ago. Doctors have said that holding the pick in his mouth could have contributed to his cancer, but Van Halen had also been a heavy smoker for many years.

Have you ever suspected something other than the obvious contributed to a health problem? Do you think that Van Halen will ever tour again given the health of Eddie?