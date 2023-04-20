Eddie Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher” guitar sells for almost $4 million

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

A famous Eddie Van Halen guitar has sold for big bucks at auction.

The custom-made Kramer electric guitar the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist played in the video for the band’s hit “Hot For Teacher” went up for auction at Sotheby’s earlier this month, and the winning bidder shelled out almost $4 million for the axe.

The auction house had initially estimated the guitar to sell for between $2 million and $3 million, but in the end sold for $3,932,000.

The guitar, designed for Eddie by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars, was one of the rocker’s main guitars from 1983 to 1984. In the “Hot for Teacher” video, he memorably shreds his solo while walking across desks in a library.

