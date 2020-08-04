Edward Scissorhands’ Boggs Family House for Sale in Florida

If you’re a fan of the movie Edward Scissorhands then you’ll be excited to hear that the Boggs family home is up for sale. The Lutz, Florida home was at the center of the 1990 Tim Burton cult classic starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. It has three-bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a recently remodeled kitchen. The outside of the home is a different color but many of the home’s attributes are the same. The home is listed for $224,000 and is 1,432 square feet. It was listed by Stacie Savoy of Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group. What is your favorite Tim Burton movie? Would you want to live in a famous home?