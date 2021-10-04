‘Edward Scissorhands’ Film House Turned Into Museum by Superfan Owners

The superfan who purchased the home where Edward Scissorhands was filmed is now turning the property into a museum. The owner told TMZ that the property has a complete homage to Tim Burton and the movie. The Tampa home is now called “Scissorland.” As expected, the inside of the house is packed with memorabilia from the movie, most of which was given to him but neighbors who were around when the film was being made. As of right now, fans can tour the home for free. But by appointment only. If you could turn your home into a movie-themed museum, what would it be?