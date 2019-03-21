‘Egg Boy’ GoFundMe donations to help mosque victims, reports say

The teenager who went viral after cracking an egg over the head of an Australian senator has pledged a majority of donations received in a GoFundMe account made in his honor to the victims of the New Zealand Mosque.

The now viral video of 17-year-old Will Connolly smashing an egg over Senator Fraser Anning’s head has earned him the nickname “Egg Boy.”

After the egging, the senator is seen punching Connolly a few times before the boy was tackled to the ground and arrested.

Connolly reportedly committed the act due to Anning’s comments after the mosque attacks in New Zealand, which left 50 people dead.

In a speech following the massacre, Senator Anning said that the “real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.

“Whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence,” said Anning.

Anning has received severe backlash for his seemingly anti-muslim comments as well as for striking the 17-year-old boy following the egging.