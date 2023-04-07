EGG-Citing Fun @ Rapids Waterpark 🐣🐇🥚🐰

Rapids Waterpark is hatching up some egg-citing fun this Easter Weekend. The Easter Bunny will be at the park on April 8th and 9th for photo ops with an EggScavenger Hunt taking place on Easter Sunday and is included with park admission and season passes.

Participants will be provided with clues of where 10 egg signs are located throughout the park to scan the QR code and take a picture of. Once 5 or 10 eggs has been found, guests can present their egg photos at the Redemption Table to collect a prize Dessert Voucher for a Funnel Cake, Regular-Sized Slushy with Souvenir Cup, Large Dippin’ Dots, Funnel Fries, or a Softserve Ice Cream. One treat is awarded when you find 5 eggs and 2 treats are awarded when you find 10 eggs. Guests who have found 10 eggs will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win an Easter basket plus 4 one-day admission tickets to the Rapids.

You must be registered to participate in the event. Registration can be done online at https://www.rapidswaterpark.com/promotion-events/ or at the park. All egg entries must be submitted at the Redemption Table by 4:00 pm on 4/9/23.

Rapids Waterpark’s Gold Season Pass, South Florida’s best entertainment value, is now on sale for $109.95 plus tax and provides unlimited visits during the 2023 season through November 26th. This is $20 off the regular price of $129.95. Passes include free general parking; a free friend ticket (valid for 1-time visit); a free souvenir bottle with $1.25 unlimited soft drink refills; friend discounts throughout the season; 10% off in-park purchases for food, beverages, and merchandise; and 20% off cabana rentals. The 3-Month Payment Plan and Free Friend Ticket Offer ends on April 30th, 2023. Passes can be purchased at www.RapidsWaterpark.com.