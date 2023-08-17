Eggo Waffles and Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, are teaming up for a new brunch-flavored liqueur in honor of National Waffle Day.

Kellogg’s, the parent company for Eggo Waffles, says the new “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Appalachian Sippin’ Cream,” is inspired by classic brunch flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.

The product contains 20% alcohol per volume, and you must be 21 years or older to purchase.

The drink can be paired with Eggo waffles, and comes just in time, as National Waffle Day is on August 24.

The product is available at select retailers now.

Brunch in a jar…yes or no?