Eight Americans Aboard Doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight

There are no survivors in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Boeing 737-8 MAX, which was carrying 157 people, including 149 passengers and eight crew members, went down at 8:44 a.m., just six minutes after taking off from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of the airliner, which was new and had just been delivered to the airline last November. Airline officials say the pilot made a distress call and was told to return to the airport.

Among those on board, eight were American. Other nationalities represented include Kenyans, Canadians, Chinese, Ethiopians, Italians, French, British, Egyptians, Indians, and Slovakians, as well as others, according to Tewolde Gebremariam, the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines.

Boeing said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” about the crash. It also offered to have a technical team assist the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

Last October, another Boeing 737-8 MAX, operated by Lion Air, crashed into the Java Sea a few minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. That plane’s cockpit data recorder revealed that its airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights.