Eight “iconic” stars will perform at “Official NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park” in August

Ramin Talaie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the pandemic eases there, New York City is reopening. And to celebrate, some big music stars are being tapped to perform at a blowout concert on the Great Lawn of the city’s famed Central Park.

The New York Times reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is working with legendary music mogul Clive Davis to stage the event, tentatively set for August 21. Although no artists have been confirmed yet, Davis tells the Times that he’s aiming for eight “iconic” stars to headline what will be a three-hour show. It’ll be televised and take place in front of a live audience of 60,000.

Mayor de Blasio said the concert would be part of a “Homecoming Week” of celebrations that will show the world that New York City is open for business. “This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said. “It’s going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City.”

Davis added, “I can’t think of a better place than the Great Lawn of Central Park to be the place where you say that New York is reopening.

Most of the tickets will be free, according to Davis, though there will be paid V.I.P. seating. There will also be vaccinated and unvaccinated sections for spectators, but 70% of the tickets will go to those who’ve gotten the COVID-19 shot.

Over the years, Central Park’s Great Lawn has hosted many major concerts, including the star-studded Global Citizen Festivals, and shows from Dave Matthews Band, Simon & Garfunkel, Diana Ross and Elton John.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.