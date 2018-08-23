Elba Says “No” to Bond

Well, if you were one of those that really wanted to see Idris Elba play James Bond, stop. Elba has just shut all that Bond speculation down.

Elba walked the red carpet for the premiere of his movie “Yardie” and you know reporters had to ask about the possibility of him being the next Bond.

“Do you like it shaken or stirred?,” the reporter asked. “Stir fried actually,” Elba said.

Then the reporter asked if he was looking at the next 007, and Idris replied, “no.”

If not Elba, then who gets your vote to play the next Bond?