Election Day Results, Lake Worth name change, West Palm Beach Mayor and more

Today was municipal election day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. We now have most of the results for all of the big races.

The latest news just broke that Keith James has declared victory in the race for Mayor in the city of West Palm Beach.

Another huge result has come in the city of Lake Worth. Voters there have decided to change its name to Lake Worth Beach in a very close race where the yay’s had it 51% to 49%.

The race for Riviera Beach Mayor has been moved to a run off to take place on March 26th between Thomas Masters and Ronnie Felder. Masters received 37% of the vote, while Felder received 34%.

Meanwhile, the race for Jupiter Mayor has been decided in favor of Todd Wodraska who received 53% of the vote.

The Boynton Beach Mayoral race has been called for Steve Grant, who got over 60% of the vote.

Lastly, the Mayoral races in Coral Springs and Pahokee have yet to report a winner.