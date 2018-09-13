Election Report: Gillum Out-raising DeSantis Nearly Three-to-one

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum surprised the pundits with his unexpected gubernatorial primary victory over better-financed Democrats. Now his campaign is shocking many with a bloated war chest that is almost three times the size of his GOP opponent former Congressman Ron DeSantis.

According to reports filed with the Florida Division of Elections, Gillum’s campaign began September with more than $4.2 million while his Republican opponent, Congressman Ron DeSantis, had $1.5 million on hand.

Much of the $4 million flowed into Gillum’s political action committee during the three days after his primary upset victory over former Congresswoman Gwen Graham.

DeSantis’ campaign, meanwhile, reported it had collected $521,880 during the same period after he defeated Adam Putnam to win the GOP’s gubernatorial nod.

The campaign finance reports may not include money raised and spent during the primary election that was held on Aug. 28.

Gillum spent about $6.7 million during the primary while the DeSantis campaign raised nearly $6 million during the primary, with more than $1 million from the Florida Republican Party and contributions from the Freedom Partners Action Fund, a Washington-based super PAC.

Between announcing his candidacy for governor in January through the primary, DeSantis made 121 appearances on Fox News. His campaign estimates it would have cost $9.3 million to purchase all that airtime.

