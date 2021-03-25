Electric guitar signed and played by Eddie Van Halen being auctioned by an ex-girlfriend

Courtesy of EddieVanHalenGuitars.com

An electric guitar that was owned and played by the late Eddie Van Halen — and given as a gift to his one-time romantic partner Joey House — is being auctioned now at EddieVanHalenGuitars.com.

The instrument is one of two Peavey Wolfgang models that Van Halen ordered to play at an impromptu jam session that he and House once hosted in the garden of Joey’s Bel Air, California, residence, known as the House of Petals.

Eddie signed both guitars, along with the phrase “House of Petals Edition,” and gifted them to House, who identifies herself as his “former fiancee.” Online sealed bids are being accepted for the guitar on offer until 11:51 p.m. PT on March 31.

The guitar comes with a matching case, also signed by Van Halen, as well as one of his signature picks.

“Eddie Van Halen and I…had an amazing deep incredible whirlwind relationship,” says House in a statement. “He created these House of Petals guitars out of the love and passion we had. We would sit in the garden of House of Petals, play music, laugh and talk late into the night. I will continue to cherish these unforgettable memories forever.”

She adds, “These guitars are such a beautiful representation of his creativity, love, joy and passion…He was such a magical human being and profound artist and musician, continuing to be alive in all of our hearts forever, cherished and missed incredibly for all of our lifetime.”

You can check out footage of Eddie performing at a 2006 House of Petals gathering on YouTube.

Matt Friedlander

