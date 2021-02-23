Electric Light Orchestra celebrating 50th anniversary of debut album this year with "special surprises"

Sony Music

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the U.K. release of the Electric Light Orchestra‘s self-titled debut album, and the band’s current incarnation, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, has announced plans to celebrate the milestone throughout 2021.

A message posted on ELO’s social media pages reads, “We’ve been all over the world and have so many incredible memories to look back on, and more to create! Throughout the year, we will be sharing special 50th anniversary surprises with you.”

The note is accompanied by a brief animated video set to the group’s classic 1978 hit “Mr. Blue Sky” that shows a logo that reads “Jeff Lynne’s ELO 50th” being drawn in a star-filled sky.

ELO was co-founded in 1970 by three members of the Birmingham, U.K.-based band The Move — multi-instrumentalists Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood and drummer Bev Bevan.

The Electric Light Orchestra album was released in the U.K. in December 1971. In the U.S., it was issued in March 1972 with the title No Answer.

The album yielded one U.K. hit, “10538 Overture,” which peaked at #9 in the band’s home country but didn’t chart in the U.S.

As its name suggests, the current version of ELO is led by Lynne, who is the only original member still in the group. The band released its most recent studio album, From Out of Nowhere, in 2019.

By Matt Friedlander

