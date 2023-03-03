Elephant Versus Crocodile

53-year-old safari guide Emmanuel Sauti was able to capture this incredible sighting on camera. He says: “It was one of those days where we were heading back to camp from home on our off-days. Just a regular drive, or so we thought. Little did we know that we were about to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event. As we were driving by the Luangwa River, we saw a commotion transpiring in the water below. “As the sighting started playing itself out, we were able to identify the culprits: an elephant and a crocodile! The elephant was putting up a good fight, and the crocodile wasn’t backing down either.” Don’t worry, all the animals are fine.