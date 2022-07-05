Eleven Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Filming On Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown made a supercut of while she was on the set during filming for “Stranger Things 4”. Here she is on various days, once with co-star Matthew Modine. And if you ever wonder if she really makes those loud screams, here’s your answer. Did You Know?: Did you know that you can roller skate at the actual rink they shoot the scenes in “Stranger Things 4”? It’s in Albuquerque … The bright pink “Skate-O-Mania” sign is still up. Obviously they aren’t allowed to use any show logos on their website, but the word is out with the locals and many tourists. . New Milestone: “Stranger Things 4” set another streaming record. 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time in one week. That’s the highest weekly total for any show.

Stranger Things continues to turn records upside down. The hit Netflix series became the first show ever to amass more than 6-billion minutes streamed in a single week. Nielsen reports viewers watched seven-point-two billion minutes of Stranger Things the week of May 30th following the premiere of its fourth season on May 27th. It had a two week total of 12-point-34 billion minutes. Volume Two of the current season released Friday and caused the streaming service to crash upon its release at midnight Pacific time.

And “Stranger Things” continues to have an impact on the music charts. After sending Kate Bush’s 1985 track “Running Up That Hill” to the number one spot on the charts, the show is doing it again with another classic from the 80s, Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets.” It’s currently one of the most played songs in both the U.K. and U.S. The song was featured in the two-hour finale of the show. As of Monday afternoon it was number 12 on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart.

And ever since they posted the trailer for “Stranger Things 4”, many have asked who is singing lead vocals on the “Separate Ways” remix. Is it Journey’s Steve Perry, or his sound-alike replacement Arnel Pineda? It’s official. It’s Steve Perry. The entire soundtrack got released Friday and Steve says “I was stunned at how cool it was. Being a huge fan of the show, having my music on the soundtrack made me very happy! I truly love both these remixed versions as much as I do the original recording from the Journey ‘Frontiers’ record.”