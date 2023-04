Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 19, announced the news with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday alongside her beau, who is the son of legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Showing off her glimmering rock with a monochrome picture, the teenage star beamed from ear to ear while in the arms of her new fiancé.

(DailyMail) Awwwwwwwwwww! They’re so happy!