General Mills has a new “Elf” cereal based on the 2003 Christmas movie. General Mills has released a new breakfast cereal inspired by the iconic 2003 Christmas movie “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf. Though it doesn’t contain three of the foods from the elves’ 4-main food groups— “candy, candy canes and candy corns” — the new cereal is, in fact, flavored with real maple syrup.