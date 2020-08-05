Buddy The Elf Coffee Creamer Coming This Holiday Season!

GIMME GIMME GIMME!!!!!!
Buddy the Elf is the face of a new line of International Delight coffee creamers available in three decadent flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Waffle Cookie and Frosted Sugar Cookie!!!
International Delight is bringing Elf to the refrigerated shelf! New Caramel Waffle Cookie (think stroopwafel) creamer is joining returning Peppermint Mocha and Frosted Sugar Cookie with new Elf designs! These are already starting to hit shelves, so be on the lookout. Huge thanks to International Delight’s PR group for sending the creamers!