Buddy The Elf Coffee Creamer Coming This Holiday Season!

GIMME GIMME GIMME!!!!!!

Buddy the Elf is the face of a new line of International Delight coffee creamers available in three decadent flavors: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Waffle Cookie and Frosted Sugar Cookie!!!

