Last year, Kellogg’s released an Elf on the Shelf cereal. And apparently people liked it so much they are bringing it back and adding a second flavor!

The original flavor is sugar cookie-flavored cereal pieces with marshmallows. This new flavor is candy cane cookie-flavored pieces with marshmallows. YUM!!!!!

The new version is going on sale right exclusively at Walmart. The original flavor should be available everywhere…soon if not now!