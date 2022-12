A limited-run return of “Elf “and “The Polar Express” is going to take place at select Cinemark theaters.

Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

“Elf” runs from now until Thursday, December 8 and “The Polar Express” runs in theaters from Sunday, December 11 to Wednesday, December 14.

For showtimes and participating theaters, go to cinemark.com.

What movie would you like to see back in theaters?

For showtimes and participating theaters, visit the Cinemark website, here.