Elle King teams with Lindsey Stirling for dystopian futuristic video for "The Upside"

F. Scott Schafer Lindsey Stirling plunges us into a dystopian future in her new video for "The Upside," featuring vocals by Elle King.

"The Upside" is a track on Lindsey's new album Artemis, an intricate concept album about the Greek goddess of the Moon, Artemis, and how she eventually helps save a future Earth, where "the sun has gone away." As Lindsey tells it, Artemis is able to connect via dreams with a girl who lives in this future time, when humans have been driven underground.

In the clip, the girl, played by Lindsey, and her companion climb up from the underground to the "upside," and then she's plunged into battle against the forces of darkness, represented by Nyx, the Greek goddess of the Night.

In between this scenes of this story line, Lindsey as herself plays the violin, while Elle sings the song, which is about overcoming hard times and coming out the other side.

"Now I'm lost and I'm broken/deep in like the ocean/heart's been cut wide open," Elle sings. "I am/holding on and I'm upside down/On my way to the upside now."

Artemis is out now. Lindsey has plans to tour the U.S. later this year.

