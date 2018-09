Ellen DeGeneres will be coming to Netflix in December.

She announced that her anticipated stand-up comedy special will be called Relatable and will premiere on December 18th.

This is Ellen’s first stand-up comedy special in 15 years.

DeGeneres mentioned the title and date on the season premiere of Ellen. Her audience received free TV’s so they can watch the Netflix special.

Are you excited to see DeGeneres return to stand-up? Who’s is your favorite comedian of all time?