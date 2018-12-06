Ellen DeGeneres Grills Gwen Stefani

Ellen DeGeneres tried her best to get Gwen Stefani to say she was engaged to Blake Shelton.

On Tuesday’s Ellen show, DeGeneres said, “So, Blake told me that y’all are engaged now. So, yes he told me you’re engaged, so let’s talk about that.”

Stefani shook her head and said, “No we’re not! What are you talking about?! We’re not! He’s my boyfriend.”

DeGeneres also asked Stefani about Shelton’s reign as People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Ellen said, “When the title came upon him, did you notice he became better in bed?” Stefani exclaimed, “Oh My God! That was so crazy.”

