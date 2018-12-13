Ellen Degeneres is Considering Leaving Daytime

Could the current queen of daytime television be ready to call it quits in 2020? Ellen DeGeneres certainly seems to be considering it.

The 32-time Emmy winner tells the New York Times that she thought long and hard before signing her most recent extension that runs through the summer of 2020.

The wife of DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi would like her to put her energy towards something else. Her brother Vance DeGeneres thinks that television needs Ellen’s positivity.

As for what Ellen wants? She tells the NYT that she would love to do a movie and play “someone unappealing” for once.

Is this a play for a bigger contract and more money? Or would Ellen leave the show that has brought her worldwide fame?