Ellen DeGeneres To Be Honored At Golden Globe Awards

Ellen DeGeneres will be recognized for her contribution to television at the upcoming Golden Globes. She will receive the Carol Burnett Award. The honor is given to people to celebrate the highest level of achievement in television. The award was named after Carol Burnett as she received it at the 2019 ceremony. DeGeneres is just the second person to be honored with the accolades. DeGeneres has starred in her own sitcom and has been hosting her wildly popular daytime talk show for 16 years. The Golden Globes air on January 5, 2020. What talk show(s) do you watch regularly?