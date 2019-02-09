Ellen Is Making a New Nancy Drew Movie

After twelve long years, the young sleuth Nancy Drew is back in a new film that’s executive produced by Ellen Degeneres.
The film, titled Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, stars IT star Sophia Lillis as Nancy and also features Sam Trammell and Linda Lavin.
Look for Nancy Drew when she hits theaters on March 15.
Did you read the Nancy Drew books when you were younger? Did you see the movie 12 years ago? Which of your children’s books would you like to see made into a movie?

Comments